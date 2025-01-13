Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen In-Process for 60th Presidential Inauguration at D.C. Armory

    D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Andrew Crowl 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Soldiers and airmen from the National Guard across various states in-process at the Joint Reception Staging Onward Movement and Integration in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the D.C. Armory, Washington, D.C., Jan 15, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Andrew Crowl)

