Monica DeAngelis, an employee in NUWC Division Newport’s Corporate Operations Department, attended the 25th Biennial Conference hosted by the Society of Marine Mammalogy from Nov. 11-15 in Perth, Australia. DeAngelis was chosen for a short presentation — five minutes — and instead of displaying a series of PowerPoint slides, she showed a video featuring members of the Division Newport workforce.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 13:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949602
|VIRIN:
|250115-N-UM044-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110769986
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Hometown:
|PORTSMOUTH, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NUWC Division Newport biologist presents the science behind marine mammal collisions at Australian conference, by Shawn Procuniar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.