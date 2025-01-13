NUWC Division Newport biologist presents the science behind marine mammal collisions at Australian conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Monica DeAngelis, an employee in NUWC Division Newport’s Corporate Operations Department, attended the 25th Biennial Conference hosted by the Society of Marine Mammalogy from Nov. 11-15 in Perth, Australia. DeAngelis was chosen for a short presentation — five minutes — and instead of displaying a series of PowerPoint slides, she showed a video featuring members of the Division Newport workforce.