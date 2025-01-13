Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport biologist presents the science behind marine mammal collisions at Australian conference

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Shawn Procuniar 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Monica DeAngelis, an employee in NUWC Division Newport’s Corporate Operations Department, attended the 25th Biennial Conference hosted by the Society of Marine Mammalogy from Nov. 11-15 in Perth, Australia. DeAngelis was chosen for a short presentation — five minutes — and instead of displaying a series of PowerPoint slides, she showed a video featuring members of the Division Newport workforce.

