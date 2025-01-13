Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin 2024 Bilateral Wrap Up Video

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    This is a video highlighting the Bilateral meetings that took place at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., in 2024. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosted multiple counterparts and allies from across the globe. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 12:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949599
    VIRIN: 250115-F-VS137-1773
    Filename: DOD_110769890
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    OSD
    SECDEF
    Bilat
    SecDef Austin

