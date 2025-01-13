The F-35 Patuxent River Integrated Test Force (Pax ITF) executed developmental test aboard Japan Maritime Self-Defense Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH 184) during sea trials in October and November 2024 in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 11:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949597
|VIRIN:
|241108-N-NT193-7314
|Filename:
|DOD_110769823
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, F-35 Pax ITF executes developmental test aboard JS Kaga, by Dane Wiedmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
