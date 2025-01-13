Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Pax ITF executes developmental test aboard JS Kaga

    UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by Dane Wiedmann 

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    The F-35 Patuxent River Integrated Test Force (Pax ITF) executed developmental test aboard Japan Maritime Self-Defense Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH 184) during sea trials in October and November 2024 in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 11:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949597
    VIRIN: 241108-N-NT193-7314
    Filename: DOD_110769823
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: US

    F-35B Lightning II
    Patuxent River F-35 Integrated Test Force
    JMSDF (DDH 184)
    JapanUSAlliance
    F-35 Joint Program Office
    JS KAGA DT Sea Trials

