An emotional homecoming for US soldiers (mastersubs)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949591" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Synopsis



When soldiers deploy, they leave behind their families and loved ones. The separation can weigh heavily on service members, and when the soldier finally returns home, the reunion is full of powerful emotions.





This was the scene that greeted soldiers from the US Army’s Third Infantry Division when they came home to Fort Stewart, Georgia. It followed a 10-month deployment to Eastern Europe, where they trained alongside NATO Allies and provided a strong presence in the region.





The soldiers were part of a surge of US troops to the region that began after Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. Yet more troops flowed to Eastern Europe following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and US forces now have a more robust presence in Allied countries along NATO’s eastern flank.



TRANSCRIPT



TEXT ON SCREEN



THESE US ARMY SOLDIERS WERE DEPLOYED TO EASTERN EUROPE



AFTER 10 MONTHS OF STANDING GUARD OVER NATO ALLIES



THEY CAME HOME





—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – Anon soldier, US Army



“What do I miss the most? I mean, well, I have to go with my wife and my son. I have to.”



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – Anon soldier, US Army



“I miss my family the most. And the weather.”



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – Ariel Owens



“We are welcoming home my husband, and their dad, Specialist Owens. He’s been gone for 283 days.”



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – Kaeden



“We have missed him so much. It’s been 10 months since we’ve seen him, and today is finally the day that we see him again.”



—UPSOT IN ENGLISH – Announcer



“Order, arms!”



—UPSOT IN ENGLISH – NATO Videographer



“Specialist Owens, how does it feel to be home?”



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – Specialist Owens



“I’m glad to be home. Appreciate it.”



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – Kaeden



“I missed you so much.”



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – Specialist Owens



“I missed you guys.”



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.