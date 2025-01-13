Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rehearsal - 60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region conduct the rehearsal of the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2025. More than 5,000 military members across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components, will provide ceremonial support and defense support of civil authorities during the inauguration period. (DoD video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 12:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949589
    VIRIN: 250112-D-VM953-4015
    Filename: DOD_110769764
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    PI60

