Coast Guard Station Washington conducts tactical boat training

Crew members from U.S. Coast Station Washington conduct tactical boat training along the Potomac River, Washington D.C., July 25, 2024. The training prepared the crew for events such as the presidential inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 09:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949583
|VIRIN:
|240725-G-FN033-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110769641
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.