Footage of volunteers working on the U.S. Army float days before the Tournament of Roses Parade.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 18:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949561
|VIRIN:
|241229-A-AO737-3594
|Filename:
|DOD_110769152
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Tournament of Roses Parade - Float Decoration, by Kent Honley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.