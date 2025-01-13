OKGuard bids farewell as engineers depart for Africa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Approximately 50 Soldiers from the 1120th Engineer Utilities Detachment, 90th Troop Command, Oklahoma Army National Guard will deploy overseas in support of United States Africa Command area of responsibility where they will take part in engineering and utilities projects across the Horn of Africa.