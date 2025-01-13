Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKGuard bids farewell as engineers depart for Africa

    MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck and Sgt. Haden Tolbert

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Approximately 50 Soldiers from the 1120th Engineer Utilities Detachment, 90th Troop Command, Oklahoma Army National Guard will deploy overseas in support of United States Africa Command area of responsibility where they will take part in engineering and utilities projects across the Horn of Africa.

    This work, OKGuard bids farewell as engineers depart for Africa, by SSG Reece Heck and SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OKGuard bids farewell as engineers depart for Africa

