Approximately 50 Soldiers from the 1120th Engineer Utilities Detachment, 90th Troop Command, Oklahoma Army National Guard will deploy overseas in support of United States Africa Command area of responsibility where they will take part in engineering and utilities projects across the Horn of Africa.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 16:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949544
|VIRIN:
|250113-Z-OB588-3675
|Filename:
|DOD_110768814
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, OKGuard bids farewell as engineers depart for Africa, by SSG Reece Heck and SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
OKGuard bids farewell as engineers depart for Africa
