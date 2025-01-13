Why Choose USACE (With Captions)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Why is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the right place for you to work? Learn more about our mission and how you can be a part of it, and hear from current employees about why they choose to work for one of the best places to work for within the federal government. More: https://www.usace.army.mil/careers