    New Model of Care at Womack Army Medical Center

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Video by Jesse Leger 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Womack Army Medical Center has begun the transition to our new model of care. Major Nikolas Roumell explains how and why the new system is being implemented across the organization.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 13:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 949529
    VIRIN: 250114-D-QZ892-3228
    Filename: DOD_110768498
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Model of Care at Womack Army Medical Center, by Jesse Leger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

