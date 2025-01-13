Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Power in the Pines 2025 teaser trailer

    JB MDL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Austin Knox 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    A teaser trailer for the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Open House and Air Show, May 17-18, 2025.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 12:57
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 949523
    VIRIN: 250114-F-YS647-1001
    Filename: DOD_110768480
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: JB MDL, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power in the Pines 2025 teaser trailer, by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    JB MDL
    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
    Power in the Pines

