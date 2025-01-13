LTG Laura A. Potter, Director of the Army Staff hosts the Defense Intelligence Senior Level (DISL) Investiture in honor of Mr. William C. Busch (Senior Advisor, Army G2 Red Team) on 10 January 2025 at 0930 hours in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 10:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949515
|VIRIN:
|250110-D-FP430-9075
|Filename:
|DOD_110768258
|Length:
|00:30:18
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mr. William C. Busch Investiture Ceremony, by Dan Robinson and Peter Silverman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.