    Mr. William C. Busch Investiture Ceremony

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Dan Robinson and Peter Silverman

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    LTG Laura A. Potter, Director of the Army Staff hosts the Defense Intelligence Senior Level (DISL) Investiture in honor of Mr. William C. Busch (Senior Advisor, Army G2 Red Team) on 10 January 2025 at 0930 hours in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 10:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949515
    VIRIN: 250110-D-FP430-9075
    Filename: DOD_110768258
    Length: 00:30:18
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mr. William C. Busch Investiture Ceremony, by Dan Robinson and Peter Silverman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon
    hall of heroes
    Defense Intelligence Senior Level
    DISL
    William C. Busch
    LTG Laura A. Potter

