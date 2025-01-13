Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Portsmouth Naming

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Christina Johnson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro named the future Bethesda-class expeditionary medical ship (EMS 3) USNS Portsmouth during a ship naming ceremony at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth on Jan. 8.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Portsmouth Naming, by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    U.S. Navy
    Portsmouth Naval
    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro
    Expeditionary Medical Ship
    EMS3

