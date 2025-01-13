Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Search & Rescue Efforts for the Los Angeles County Wildfires

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Kevin Nha 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    The California Regional Urban Search & Rescue Task Force 2 going through the damage from the Eaton Fire.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 08:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949503
    VIRIN: 250113-O-AB413-7566
    Filename: DOD_110768088
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    LAWildfires25

