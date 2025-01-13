Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Highlights from Defense Manufacturing Conference 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Video by Alex Chesney 

    DoD Manufacturing Technology Program

    The Office of the Secretary of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program (OSD ManTech) recently wrapped up an extraordinary week of engaging discussions and hands-on demonstrations at the Defense Manufacturing Conference (DMC) in Austin, Texas. The Joint Defense Manufacturing Technology Panel (JDMTP), which includes representatives from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Defense Logistics Agency, Missile Defense Agency and OSD, co-hosted the event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 08:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949502
    VIRIN: 241202-O-DA712-5025
    Filename: DOD_110768070
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Highlights from Defense Manufacturing Conference 2024, by Alex Chesney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Defense Manufacturing Conference 2024: Advancing Warfighter Capabilities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    technology
    defense
    research and development
    manufacturing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download