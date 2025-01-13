The Office of the Secretary of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program (OSD ManTech) recently wrapped up an extraordinary week of engaging discussions and hands-on demonstrations at the Defense Manufacturing Conference (DMC) in Austin, Texas. The Joint Defense Manufacturing Technology Panel (JDMTP), which includes representatives from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Defense Logistics Agency, Missile Defense Agency and OSD, co-hosted the event.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 08:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949502
|VIRIN:
|241202-O-DA712-5025
|Filename:
|DOD_110768070
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Highlights from Defense Manufacturing Conference 2024, by Alex Chesney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defense Manufacturing Conference 2024: Advancing Warfighter Capabilities
No keywords found.