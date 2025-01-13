This video depicts information on what to do if a drone is spotted in the Kaiserslautern Military Community, Jan. 13, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The video includes contact information for local authorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Oiler)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 08:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|949501
|VIRIN:
|250113-F-RT830-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110768060
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PSA: No Drone Zone, by SrA Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.