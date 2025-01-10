U.S. Army Spc. Tristian Hanna, a firefighter with the Indiana National Guard honors the legacy of the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base (MKAB), Romania, Jan. 8, 2024.
The U.S. Army's 250th birthday honors the largest branch of the military, it's Soldiers, families and civilian counterparts, and to the sacrifices servicemembers post past and present have made for our country. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 03:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949488
|VIRIN:
|250108-A-YI872-1381
|Filename:
|DOD_110767919
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ROMANIA, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Firefighters Honor the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday, by SPC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.