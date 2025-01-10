Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighters Honor the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday

    ROMANIA, ROMANIA

    01.07.2025

    Video by Spc. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Tristian Hanna, a firefighter with the Indiana National Guard honors the legacy of the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base (MKAB), Romania, Jan. 8, 2024.
    The U.S. Army's 250th birthday honors the largest branch of the military, it's Soldiers, families and civilian counterparts, and to the sacrifices servicemembers post past and present have made for our country. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 03:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949488
    VIRIN: 250108-A-YI872-1381
    Filename: DOD_110767919
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: ROMANIA, RO

