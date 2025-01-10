Firefighters Honor the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949488" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Spc. Tristian Hanna, a firefighter with the Indiana National Guard honors the legacy of the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base (MKAB), Romania, Jan. 8, 2024.

The U.S. Army's 250th birthday honors the largest branch of the military, it's Soldiers, families and civilian counterparts, and to the sacrifices servicemembers post past and present have made for our country. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)