B-Roll package gathered for Joining forces for multilateral New Year’s Jump. The video was created for video documentation of Yokota's participance in the New Year Jump in Indo-Pacific 2025. The New Year’s Jumps date back to the 1960s with a goal of bringing good luck to JGSDF paratroopers in the new year. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 21:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949482
|VIRIN:
|250112-F-LX373-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110767788
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Pacific Air Forces