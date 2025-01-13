Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joining forces for multilateral New Year’s Jump

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-Roll package gathered for Joining forces for multilateral New Year’s Jump. The video was created for video documentation of Yokota's participance in the New Year Jump in Indo-Pacific 2025. The New Year’s Jumps date back to the 1960s with a goal of bringing good luck to JGSDF paratroopers in the new year. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 21:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949482
    VIRIN: 250112-F-LX373-2001
    Filename: DOD_110767788
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    Bilateral
    Readiness
    Multilateral
    New Year's Jumps 2025

