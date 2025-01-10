U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Mikayla Sampson, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 337th Engineer Battalion, Pennsylvania Army National Guard sings the National Anthem during the opening ceremony of the Pennsylvania Farm Show's rodeo circuit finals Jan. 10, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pa. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 15:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949451
|VIRIN:
|250110-Z-AM608-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110767260
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National anthem during PA farm show, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.