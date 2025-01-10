Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National anthem during PA farm show

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Mikayla Sampson, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 337th Engineer Battalion, Pennsylvania Army National Guard sings the National Anthem during the opening ceremony of the Pennsylvania Farm Show's rodeo circuit finals Jan. 10, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pa. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 15:15
    Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    National Anthem
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Army National Guard
    55MEB
    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

