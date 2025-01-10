Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF Unit Structure Motion Graphic

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    This motion graphic was created to highlight I Marine Expeditionary Force’s unit structure. Stationed out of Camp Pendleton, California, I MEF is one of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific subordinate commands that provides the Marine Corps a globally responsive, expeditionary and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force capable of generating, deploying and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations and campaigns. (This graphic was created using Adobe After Effects and Adobe Photoshop) (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Graphic by Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 19:24
    Category: Video Productions
    MARFORPAC, Free and Open Indo-Pacific, IMEF, MEU, Units & Commands, Pacific Marines

