I MEF Unit Structure Motion Graphic

This motion graphic was created to highlight I Marine Expeditionary Force’s unit structure. Stationed out of Camp Pendleton, California, I MEF is one of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific subordinate commands that provides the Marine Corps a globally responsive, expeditionary and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force capable of generating, deploying and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations and campaigns. (This graphic was created using Adobe After Effects and Adobe Photoshop) (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Graphic by Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan)