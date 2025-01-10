Cadre with the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania Army National Guard demonstrate U.S. Army capabilities during the opening ceremony of the Pennsylvania Farm Show's rodeo circuit finals Jan. 10, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pa. The ceremony involved Soldiers rappelling from the arena ceiling. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 14:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949435
|VIRIN:
|250110-Z-AM608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110767138
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadre rappel during farm show, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.