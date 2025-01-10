Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadre rappel during farm show

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

    Cadre with the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania Army National Guard demonstrate U.S. Army capabilities during the opening ceremony of the Pennsylvania Farm Show's rodeo circuit finals Jan. 10, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pa. The ceremony involved Soldiers rappelling from the arena ceiling. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 14:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949435
    VIRIN: 250110-Z-AM608-1001
    Filename: DOD_110767138
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Rappel
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    166th Regiment
    Rappeling
    166RTI

