AR-MEDCOM launches 'Connect to Protect' suicide prevention initiative

Joseph Walser, the suicide prevention program manager of Army Reserve Medical Command out of Pinellas Park, Fla., speaks about the initiative to encourage all Soldiers, Families and Civilians to be forthcoming to each other about their mental and emotional health struggles. Walser is dressed as an iconic fictional character known to be hidden among large crowds to convey the message of everyone looking closely at one another to reach out, connect to protect and provide individuals with critical assistance and resources. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)
Music used with license through Epidemic Sound
Song: Lucent Lustre
Artist: Jon Björk
|12.06.2024
|01.13.2025 15:21
|PSA
|949427
|241206-A-JG268-2001
|1
|DOD_110767055
|00:00:55
|Location:
|PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, US
