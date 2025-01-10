Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR-MEDCOM launches 'Connect to Protect' suicide prevention initiative

    PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Joseph Walser, the suicide prevention program manager of Army Reserve Medical Command out of Pinellas Park, Fla., speaks about the initiative to encourage all Soldiers, Families and Civilians to be forthcoming to each other about their mental and emotional health struggles. Walser is dressed as an iconic fictional character known to be hidden among large crowds to convey the message of everyone looking closely at one another to reach out, connect to protect and provide individuals with critical assistance and resources. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)

    Music used with license through Epidemic Sound
    Song: Lucent Lustre
    Artist: Jon Björk

    suicide prevention
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Florida
    Pinellas Park
    Connect to Protect

