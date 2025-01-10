MDW Supports State Funeral 39

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members from across the Joint Task Force-Joint Capital Region, United States Army Military District of Washington and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) support former President James Earl Carter Jr.'s State Funeral from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2025 in Washington.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Julian Patricio)