    MDW Supports State Funeral 39

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Julian Patricio 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Service members from across the Joint Task Force-Joint Capital Region, United States Army Military District of Washington and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) support former President James Earl Carter Jr.'s State Funeral from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2025 in Washington.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Julian Patricio)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949425
    VIRIN: 250107-A-AF786-5000
    Filename: DOD_110767041
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

