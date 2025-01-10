MDW Supports State Funeral 39

Service members from across the Joint Task Force-Joint Capital Region, United States Army Military District of Washington and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) support former President James Earl Carter Jr.'s State Funeral from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2025 in Washington.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Julian Patricio)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 14:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949425
|VIRIN:
|250107-A-AF786-5000
|Filename:
|DOD_110767041
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
