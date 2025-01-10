A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker flies a routine mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is the backbone of U.S. Air Forces Central's global reach aerial refueling capability and delivers critical support to joint and coalition aircraft in order to guarantee war-winning airpower throughout the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 13:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949418
|VIRIN:
|250105-F-TV052-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110766944
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-135 Stratotanker conducts aerial refueling mission in stormy skies over USCENTCOM AOR, by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.