    KC-135 Stratotanker conducts aerial refueling mission in stormy skies over USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker flies a routine mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is the backbone of U.S. Air Forces Central's global reach aerial refueling capability and delivers critical support to joint and coalition aircraft in order to guarantee war-winning airpower throughout the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 13:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949418
    VIRIN: 250105-F-TV052-9001
    Filename: DOD_110766944
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, KC-135 Stratotanker conducts aerial refueling mission in stormy skies over USCENTCOM AOR, by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

