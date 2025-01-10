CMSAF: Combat Ready

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi details the importance of training and maintaining a combat ready posture within the Air Force. With the threats the force is faced with today and in the future, he suggests that a holistic approach to building 21st century warfighters puts the force in a position to be lethal while minimizing unnecessary risks to Airmen.
01.13.2025
01.13.2025
PSA
|Location:
MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
