    CMSAF: Combat Ready

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Robert Dantzler and Ronny Taylor

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi details the importance of training and maintaining a combat ready posture within the Air Force. With the threats the force is faced with today and in the future, he suggests that a holistic approach to building 21st century warfighters puts the force in a position to be lethal while minimizing unnecessary risks to Airmen.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 13:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 949415
    VIRIN: 250113-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_110766864
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    CMSAF
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    combat ready
    Great Power Competition
    David Flosi

