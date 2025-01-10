Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCOM service members show support for the 2025 College Football Playoff Championship game

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen stand at attention, salute and cheer in support of the 2025 College Football Playoff Championship game, Jan. 11, 2025 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 08:45
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 949398
    VIRIN: 250111-F-ZC218-1002
    Filename: DOD_110766503
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, CENTCOM service members show support for the 2025 College Football Playoff Championship game, by SSgt Ricky Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    College Football
    ESPN
    CENTCOM
    NCAA
    AFCENT
    NCAA Championship

