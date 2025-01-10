Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLUF: Wheel and Tire

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 crew chief assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron builds wheels within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. Wheel and tire Airmen disassemble and reassemble aircraft wheels to exact standards for safe and reliable flight operations. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 02:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949378
    VIRIN: 250106-F-YH673-1001
    Filename: DOD_110766249
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, BLUF: Wheel and Tire, by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    CENTCOM
    Crew Chief
    AFCENT
    379 EMXS

