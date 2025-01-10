100 Jumps and Still Standing: Master Sgt. Jorge Cortes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949370" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Master Sgt. Jorge Cortes hit a high point—literally—in his military career on Dec. 17, 2024, when he jumped out of a plane for the 100th time. Not many people can say they've done that (and lived to tell the tale).



“When I first enlisted in the military, I had no idea what I was getting myself into,” Cortes said. “During Advanced Individual Training (AIT), they mentioned the possibility of earning more money and said, ‘Who wants to go airborne?’ I raised my hand. The next thing I know, I was jumping out of a plane.”



Cortes recalled the fear of his first jump vividly. “I was scared. The first time I jumped and landed, I touched every part of my body head to toe to make sure everything was still there,” he said.



Over the years, Cortes not only became a seasoned paratrooper but also served as an airborne and jumpmaster instructor. “I got to see the other side of jumping,” he said. “You embrace the fear, but you still want to be confident and lead the paratroopers out of the door. It taught me a lot as a person and as a leader. Once I became a jumpmaster, I learned not just to look out for myself but also to take care of the rest of the group.”



Assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Cortes realized he was closing in on his 100th jump. “When



I first arrived to the 173rd, I realized I was very close to 100,” he said. “I guess I got excited and happy to know that I was almost there.”



Reflecting on his career, Cortes emphasized the lessons learned through airborne operations. “I think just like in life—overcoming any kind of obstacle, overcoming any kind of fear—you want to challenge yourself. You don’t want to just be with the normal kids. You want to leave a legacy behind.”



As for the toll of his airborne career, Cortes added with a grin, “My knees hurt. Definitely from jumping.”



The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)