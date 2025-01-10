Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th Presidential Inauguration - Rehearsal Day Pass in Review

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members with the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard participate in an Inauguration Day rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C, Jan. 12, 2025. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components, will provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Affairs during the inaugural period. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon)

