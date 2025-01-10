U.S. service members with the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard participate in an Inauguration Day rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C, Jan. 12, 2025. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components, will provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Affairs during the inaugural period. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 13:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949364
|VIRIN:
|250112-F-NN513-2125
|Filename:
|DOD_110765780
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th Presidential Inauguration - Rehearsal Day Pass in Review, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.