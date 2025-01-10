Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Carlos Araujo Prepares To Take Flight To Fight LA WIldfires

    CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Video by Pfc. William Espinosa 

    California National Guard Primary   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Carlos Araujo, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks about joint operations with the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection in support of battling Los Angeles County fires in Camarillo, Calif., Jan. 11, 2025. The California National Guard activated more than 800 Service members to assist law enforcement and emergency services fight fires raging across Los Angeles County. (US Army National Guard video by Spc. William Franco Espinosa)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 15:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 949355
    VIRIN: 250111-Z-OK333-1001
    Filename: DOD_110765547
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    USNORTHCOM
    Army National Guard
    california army national guard
    40th Combat Aviation Brigade
    LAWildfires25

