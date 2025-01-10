Arkansas National Guard Soldiers respond to assist a stranded motorist on Interstate 49 southbound near West Fork, Arkansas, on Jan. 10, 2025. The Soldiers, part of the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, were activated for Arkansas State Duty to support Arkansas State Police and aid citizens during a winter storm that brought up to 8 inches of snow to Northwest Arkansas.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2025 16:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949345
|VIRIN:
|250110-Z-CB903-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110765448
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, North West Arkansas winter storm response, by SGT Jake Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.