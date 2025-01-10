North West Arkansas winter storm response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arkansas National Guard Soldiers respond to assist a stranded motorist on Interstate 49 southbound near West Fork, Arkansas, on Jan. 10, 2025. The Soldiers, part of the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, were activated for Arkansas State Duty to support Arkansas State Police and aid citizens during a winter storm that brought up to 8 inches of snow to Northwest Arkansas.