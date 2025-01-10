Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North West Arkansas winter storm response

    FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jake Bailey 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers respond to assist a stranded motorist on Interstate 49 southbound near West Fork, Arkansas, on Jan. 10, 2025. The Soldiers, part of the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, were activated for Arkansas State Duty to support Arkansas State Police and aid citizens during a winter storm that brought up to 8 inches of snow to Northwest Arkansas.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 16:55
