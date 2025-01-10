Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAFFS 5 Flight Line B Roll - 302nd Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    The Air Force Reserve’s 302d Airlift Wing at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, was activated by U.S. Northern Command on Jan 9, 2025, along with three Air National Guard units to provide aerial firefighting support in Southern California. The 302 AW C-130H aircraft equipped with the U.S. Forest Service-owned Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) and associated wing personnel departed from Peterson SFB Jan 11, 2025. They will be located and operate out of Channel Islands Air National Guard Station in Port Hueneme, California.

    TAGS

    C-130
    wildfire
    special mission
    aerial firefighting
    MAFFS AEG
    LAWildfires25

