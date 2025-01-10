MAFFS 5 Flight Line B Roll - 302nd Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Reserve’s 302d Airlift Wing at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, was activated by U.S. Northern Command on Jan 9, 2025, along with three Air National Guard units to provide aerial firefighting support in Southern California. The 302 AW C-130H aircraft equipped with the U.S. Forest Service-owned Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) and associated wing personnel departed from Peterson SFB Jan 11, 2025. They will be located and operate out of Channel Islands Air National Guard Station in Port Hueneme, California.