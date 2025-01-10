Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Gothard Arkansas National Guard interview

    SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jake Bailey 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Gabriel Gothard, of the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, conducts an interview discussing a rescue mission on Interstate 49 in Springdale, Arkansas, during the early January winter storm. The mission, conducted on Jan. 10, 2025, involved assisting a stranded motorists as part of the Arkansas National Guard's support to the Arkansas State Police in response to the storm, which brought up to 8 inches of snow to Northwest Arkansas.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 16:40
    Category: Interviews
    Location: SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, US

