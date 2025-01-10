Sgt. Gabriel Gothard, of the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, conducts an interview discussing a rescue mission on Interstate 49 in Springdale, Arkansas, during the early January winter storm. The mission, conducted on Jan. 10, 2025, involved assisting a stranded motorists as part of the Arkansas National Guard's support to the Arkansas State Police in response to the storm, which brought up to 8 inches of snow to Northwest Arkansas.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2025 16:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|949343
|VIRIN:
|250111-Z-CB903-1010
|PIN:
|1010
|Filename:
|DOD_110765442
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. Gothard Arkansas National Guard interview, by SGT Jake Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.