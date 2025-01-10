MAFFS 5 Takeoff Clip - 302nd Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 302nd Airlift Wing sent a C-130H Hercules aircraft equipped with a Modular Airborne Firefighting System unit to California in support of fire suppression efforts Jan. 11, 2025. The aircraft took off from Peterson Space Force Base and teams can respond to short-notice requests for assistance any time. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)