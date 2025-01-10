Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAFFS 5 Takeoff Clip - 302nd Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    The 302nd Airlift Wing sent a C-130H Hercules aircraft equipped with a Modular Airborne Firefighting System unit to California in support of fire suppression efforts Jan. 11, 2025. The aircraft took off from Peterson Space Force Base and teams can respond to short-notice requests for assistance any time. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 16:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949342
    VIRIN: 250110-F-ZJ473-1003
    PIN: 999999
    Filename: DOD_110765428
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US

    C-130
    wildfire
    special mission
    aerial firefighting
    MAFFS AEG
    LAWildfires25

