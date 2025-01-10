The 302nd Airlift Wing sent a C-130H Hercules aircraft equipped with a Modular Airborne Firefighting System unit to California in support of fire suppression efforts Jan. 11, 2025. The aircraft took off from Peterson Space Force Base and teams can respond to short-notice requests for assistance any time. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2025 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949338
|VIRIN:
|250111-F-ZJ473-1001
|PIN:
|999999
|Filename:
|DOD_110765361
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MAFFS 5 Takeoff B Roll - 302d Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
