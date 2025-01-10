Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Sergeants Major Extend Their Service

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Zahnow 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brigadier General Lonnie Branum, Land Component Commander, Arizona Army National Guard, administered the oath of enlistment to five senior noncommissioned officers before retiring later this month.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Sergeants Major Extend Their Service, by SFC Michael Zahnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Service
    Arizona National Guard
    Extension
    AZNG
    Lonnie Branum

