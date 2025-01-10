FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance at Local Shelter

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance staff are at a local shelter to help people impacted by the wildfires sign up for assistance. The shelter was setup by the American Red Cross and people can also receive donations such as water, food, clothes and pet supplies.
|01.10.2025
|01.11.2025 08:52
|B-Roll
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
