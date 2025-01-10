Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance at Local Shelter

    LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance staff are at a local shelter to help people impacted by the wildfires sign up for assistance. The shelter was setup by the American Red Cross and people can also receive donations such as water, food, clothes and pet supplies.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 08:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949332
    VIRIN: 250110-O-AH964-1040
    Filename: DOD_110765200
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US

    LAWildfires25

