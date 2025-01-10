FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance at Local Shelter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance staff are at a local shelter to help people impacted by the wildfires sign up for assistance. The shelter was setup by the American Red Cross and people can also receive donations such as water, food, clothes and pet supplies.