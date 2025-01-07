Reel: 1st Bn., 4th Marines redesignates to 12th Littoral Combat Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, hold a redesignation ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 10, 2025. During the ceremony, the battalion was redesignated as 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. The redesignation marks the next chapter in the Marine Corps' commitment to designing a force prepared to effectively respond to the challenges of the contemporary global security environment and serves as a testament to the battalion's role in the Marine Corps' global employment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)