Just a personnel trip and sample travel video around the areas around NAWDC. Sort of a retake of travel videos made decades ago of the local area, at Hawthrone and Walker Lake. Series of photos of the area me and my son took during our travel, as well as wiki images. Music by Green Day. "Video intended for local internal distribution only via DOD/DVIDS/Navy. Contains copyrighted content."
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 20:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949324
|VIRIN:
|250110-N-KF756-2384
|Filename:
|DOD_110765072
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Around NAWDC NAS Fallon Hawthorne, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.