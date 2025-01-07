Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around NAWDC NAS Fallon Hawthorne

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Just a personnel trip and sample travel video around the areas around NAWDC. Sort of a retake of travel videos made decades ago of the local area, at Hawthrone and Walker Lake. Series of photos of the area me and my son took during our travel, as well as wiki images. Music by Green Day. "Video intended for local internal distribution only via DOD/DVIDS/Navy. Contains copyrighted content."

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 20:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949324
    VIRIN: 250110-N-KF756-2384
    Filename: DOD_110765072
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around NAWDC NAS Fallon Hawthorne, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    travel
    cadet
    NAS Fallon
    ordance
    NAWDC
    travel & vacation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download