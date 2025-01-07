U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare UH-1Y Venom helicopters for support to firefighting efforts in Southern California, at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 10, 2025. I Marine Expeditionary Force is posturing to provide a task-organized force of approximately 500 Marines with route clearance, commodity distribution, search and rescue, rotary-wing airlift, and general support capabilities if requested to respond to the wildfires in Southern California. As Marines, we remain ready and prepared to provide assistance if called upon to serve our community and nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 19:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949322
|VIRIN:
|250110-M-RM446-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_110765054
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll: USMC Helicopters Prepare to Provide Firefighting Support , by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
