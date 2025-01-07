Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: USMC Helicopters Prepare to Provide Firefighting Support 

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare UH-1Y Venom helicopters for support to firefighting efforts in Southern California, at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 10, 2025. I Marine Expeditionary Force is posturing to provide a task-organized force of approximately 500 Marines with route clearance, commodity distribution, search and rescue, rotary-wing airlift, and general support capabilities if requested to respond to the wildfires in Southern California. As Marines, we remain ready and prepared to provide assistance if called upon to serve our community and nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 19:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949322
    VIRIN: 250110-M-RM446-1009
    Filename: DOD_110765054
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    HMLA-367
    UH-1Y
    Fire Support
    DSCA
    3rd MAW
    LAWildfires25

