A team of 302d Airlift Wing and 153rd Airlift Wing Airmen load a Modular Airborne Firefighting System unit into a C-130H Hercules aircraft at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 10, 2025. The equipment was loaded for transport to be configured in California providing support to civilian fire suppression efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 18:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949320
|VIRIN:
|250110-F-ZJ473-1002
|PIN:
|999999
|Filename:
|DOD_110765044
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MAFFS Load - 153rd Airlift Wing - Wyoming ANG, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.