Arkansas National Guard Winter Response Mission

CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has mobilized to state active duty 140 Arkansas National Guardsmen to support the Arkansas State Police with stranded motorists and safety patrols until road conditions improve.



The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.



(Arkansas National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)