    Arkansas National Guard Winter Response Mission

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has mobilized to state active duty 140 Arkansas National Guardsmen to support the Arkansas State Police with stranded motorists and safety patrols until road conditions improve.

    The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.

    (Arkansas National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 18:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949317
    VIRIN: 240109-Z-DR641-1001
    Filename: DOD_110765004
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas National Guard Winter Response Mission, by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arkansas National Guard
    State Active Duty
    Winter Response

