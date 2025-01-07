CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has mobilized to state active duty 140 Arkansas National Guardsmen to support the Arkansas State Police with stranded motorists and safety patrols until road conditions improve.
The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.
(Arkansas National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 18:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949317
|VIRIN:
|240109-Z-DR641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110765004
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas National Guard Winter Response Mission, by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.