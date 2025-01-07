Army Reserve Medical Command - PSA for California Wildfires

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949311" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Karlo Holgado, the Deputy G-1 for the Army Reserve Medical Command of Pinellas Park, Fla., ensures Soldiers of AR-MEDCOM that have been affected by the Southern California wildfires, that the safety and security of themselves and their families are of the utmost importance.



Knowing that they have resources, both through the military and locally to them, especially during times of crisis lets the Soldiers know that they always have somewhere to turn, and assistance when needed. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)