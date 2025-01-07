Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Medical Command - PSA for California Wildfires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Karlo Holgado, the Deputy G-1 for the Army Reserve Medical Command of Pinellas Park, Fla., ensures Soldiers of AR-MEDCOM that have been affected by the Southern California wildfires, that the safety and security of themselves and their families are of the utmost importance.

    Knowing that they have resources, both through the military and locally to them, especially during times of crisis lets the Soldiers know that they always have somewhere to turn, and assistance when needed. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 17:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 949311
    VIRIN: 250110-A-YH571-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110764974
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Medical Command - PSA for California Wildfires, by SGT Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recovery
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    California
    relief
    wildfire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download