Army Reserve Medical Command - PSA for California Wildfires

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Karlo Holgado, the Deputy G-1 for the Army Reserve Medical Command of Pinellas Park, Fla., ensures Soldiers of AR-MEDCOM that have been affected by the Southern California wildfires, that the safety and security of themselves and their families are of the utmost importance.
Knowing that they have resources, both through the military and locally to them, especially during times of crisis lets the Soldiers know that they always have somewhere to turn, and assistance when needed. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)
