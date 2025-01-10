U.S. Army Lt. Col. Karlo Holgado, the deputy G-1 Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command, encouraged AR_MEDCOM's "Warrior Medics," affected by the Southern California wildfires to prioritize their safety and security and that of their loved ones. In his message, Holgado said resources are available with the military and locally. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 17:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|949311
|VIRIN:
|250110-A-YH571-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110764974
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, AR-MEDCOM 'Warrior Medics' affected by the Southern California widfires urged to seek safey, security, available resources, by SGT Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.