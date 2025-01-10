AR-MEDCOM 'Warrior Medics' affected by the Southern California widfires urged to seek safey, security, available resources

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Karlo Holgado, the deputy G-1 Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command, encouraged AR_MEDCOM's "Warrior Medics," affected by the Southern California wildfires to prioritize their safety and security and that of their loved ones. In his message, Holgado said resources are available with the military and locally. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)