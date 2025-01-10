Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR-MEDCOM 'Warrior Medics' affected by the Southern California widfires urged to seek safey, security, available resources

    PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Karlo Holgado, the deputy G-1 Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command, encouraged AR_MEDCOM's "Warrior Medics," affected by the Southern California wildfires to prioritize their safety and security and that of their loved ones. In his message, Holgado said resources are available with the military and locally. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 17:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 949311
    VIRIN: 250110-A-YH571-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110764974
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR-MEDCOM 'Warrior Medics' affected by the Southern California widfires urged to seek safey, security, available resources, by SGT Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    recovery
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    California
    relief
    wildfire

