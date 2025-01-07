Airmen from the 152nd Maintenance and Logistics Readiness Squadron, Nevada Air National Guard, load the Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS) tank into MAFFS 9 at the Nevada Air National Guard Base January 10, 2024 to support wildland firefighting in Los Angeles. U.S. Northern Command has activated eight C-130 aircraft equipped with MAFFS and associated personnel to relocate from their home stations to the Channel Islands in Southern California to support firefighting efforts in the Los Angeles area. Some of the aircraft will be operational beginning Jan. 10, with all ready by or before Jan. 12. The 152nd Airlift Wing’s “High Rollers” will report on January 11.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 17:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949304
|VIRIN:
|250110-F-WU657-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110764935
|Length:
|00:21:43
|Location:
|RENO, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing Activated for Firefighting to assist in the greater Los Angeles area, by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
