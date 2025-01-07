Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing Activated for Firefighting to assist in the greater Los Angeles area

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 

    152nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 152nd Maintenance and Logistics Readiness Squadron, Nevada Air National Guard, load the Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS) tank into MAFFS 9 at the Nevada Air National Guard Base January 10, 2024 to support wildland firefighting in Los Angeles. U.S. Northern Command has activated eight C-130 aircraft equipped with MAFFS and associated personnel to relocate from their home stations to the Channel Islands in Southern California to support firefighting efforts in the Los Angeles area. Some of the aircraft will be operational beginning Jan. 10, with all ready by or before Jan. 12. The 152nd Airlift Wing’s “High Rollers” will report on January 11.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 17:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949304
    VIRIN: 250110-F-WU657-5001
    Filename: DOD_110764935
    Length: 00:21:43
    Location: RENO, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing Activated for Firefighting to assist in the greater Los Angeles area, by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nevada Air National Guard
    High Rollers
    Hollywood Guard
    MAFFSAEG
    AEGMAFFS
    LAWildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download