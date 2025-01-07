Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAL GUARD C-130's activated to support wildland fire suppression operations in Southern California

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Two California Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft equipped with the MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) are prepared by MAFFS personnel with CAL FIRE and the 146th Airlift Wing to perform wildland fire suppression operations at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 10, 2025. When requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of Defense, the Department of Defense can provide unique wildland firefighting assets to the requesting agencies. As part of U.S. Northern Command’s assigned Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission, these diverse mission assets are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to minimize human suffering, protect lives, property, critical infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources, and can include, but are not limited to, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) equipped-aircraft, military helicopters, and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting efforts. 

    TAGS

    ANG
    Wildfire
    MAFFS
    CALGUARD
    MAFFSAEG
    AEG MAFFS
    HollywoodGuard
    LAWildfires25

