Two California Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft equipped with the MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) are prepared by MAFFS personnel with CAL FIRE and the 146th Airlift Wing to perform wildland fire suppression operations at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 10, 2025. When requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of Defense, the Department of Defense can provide unique wildland firefighting assets to the requesting agencies. As part of U.S. Northern Command’s assigned Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission, these diverse mission assets are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to minimize human suffering, protect lives, property, critical infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources, and can include, but are not limited to, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) equipped-aircraft, military helicopters, and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting efforts.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949299
|VIRIN:
|250110-Z-QY689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110764854
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CAL GUARD C-130's activated to support wildland fire suppression operations in Southern California, by MSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.