U.S. Army CSM Sgt. Maj. Scott Henry, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, leads from the front during a battlefield circulation at Fort Cavazos, TX. The CSM’s hands-on approach reinforces the importance of discipline, training, and teamwork in accomplishing the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 16:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|949297
|VIRIN:
|241201-A-LX406-7827
|Filename:
|DOD_110764850
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CSM on the Move Episode 2, by SSG Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.