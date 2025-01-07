U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Henry, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, engages with Soldiers during a site visit on Fort Cavazos, TX. These visits allow the CSM to assess readiness, address Soldier concerns, and ensure mission success across the brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 16:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|949296
|VIRIN:
|241201-A-LX406-7508
|Filename:
|DOD_110764848
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CSM on the Move Episode 2, by SSG Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.